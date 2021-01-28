Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $20,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABCB shares. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ABCB opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

