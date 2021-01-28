Strs Ohio Sells 23,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $25,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $32.32.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

