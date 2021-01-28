Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $251.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $230.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.28. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.