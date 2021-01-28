Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.12. Stryker also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.80-9.20 EPS.

Stryker stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.28.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

