Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUOPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Sumco has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.93 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

