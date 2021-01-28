Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.77

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $18.25. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 219,803 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $88.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit State Bank stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned 1.35% of Summit State Bank worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

