SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 1,289,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,198,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

STKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 19.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.