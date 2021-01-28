Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.0936 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and $4.15 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,120,042 coins and its circulating supply is 305,435,113 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

