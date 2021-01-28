Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.15

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.15 and traded as high as $12.44. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 845,377 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.78.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$423.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7088539 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.51%.

About Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.