Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Given a C$0.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) has been assigned a C$0.25 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.71.

Get Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:SGY remained flat at $C$0.32 during trading on Thursday. 224,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. Surge Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$107.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 775,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,811,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$434,835.12.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.