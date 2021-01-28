Sushi (SUSHI) One Day Volume Hits $523.80 Million

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Sushi token can currently be bought for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sushi has a total market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00049045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00127194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00272534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00068715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00066856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00321878 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org.

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sushi using one of the exchanges listed above.

