SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.35. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $20.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.75 to $23.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $23.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $30.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $451.96. 683,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,936. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.53. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

