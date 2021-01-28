SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $414.93.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $448.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

