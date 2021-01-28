Swaminathan Venkataraman Sells 11,499 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Swaminathan Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 39,345 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,192,546.95.

On Monday, January 4th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,287. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.