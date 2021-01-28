Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

SYF opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

