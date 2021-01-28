Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,631,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 443,763 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. 238,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,967. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

