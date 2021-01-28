SynLev (SYN) 1-Day Volume Tops $312,933.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, SynLev has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One SynLev token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $312,933.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SynLev alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00051789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00130071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00272481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00068545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00066712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00036763 BTC.

About SynLev

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com.

Buying and Selling SynLev

SynLev can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.