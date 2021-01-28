T2 Biosystems, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T2 Biosystems in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for T2 Biosystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.57.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

