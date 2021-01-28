T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $2.40 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $2.60.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.57.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

