Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Receives Sell Rating from 140166

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by 140166 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. 140166’s target price indicates a potential downside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

TSM stock opened at $121.74 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $631.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after purchasing an additional 760,168 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after purchasing an additional 721,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

