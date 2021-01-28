Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $32,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.1% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $195.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $211.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

