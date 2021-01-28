TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,567.91, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,639 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,722,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,330,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,129 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,339,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,283,000 after acquiring an additional 525,046 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,825.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 538,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 510,661 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

