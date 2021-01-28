Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.19

Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.40. Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 141,273 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.60. The stock has a market cap of £3.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.67.

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

