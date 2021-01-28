Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) Director James E. Sinclair Sells 54,025 Shares

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) Director James E. Sinclair sold 54,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$48,421.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,461,545 shares in the company, valued at C$3,102,513.55.

James E. Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, James E. Sinclair sold 40,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$29,152.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, James E. Sinclair sold 20,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$17,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, James E. Sinclair sold 1,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$830.00.

On Monday, January 4th, James E. Sinclair sold 3,500 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$3,045.00.

On Friday, December 11th, James E. Sinclair bought 200,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$122,320.00.

TNX stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.89. 102,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,044. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.89. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.55 and a 1 year high of C$1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

