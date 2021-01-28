Tarbox Family Office Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 230.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 38,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

