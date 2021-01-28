Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys New Shares in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 38.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 98.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $6,959,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $288,000.

USO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.54. 166,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,513. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. United States Oil Fund, LP has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $91.40.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

