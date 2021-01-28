Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $113,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,335,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,030,000.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

