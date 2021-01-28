Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 2.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $61.55. 14,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,750. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

