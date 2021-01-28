Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 45,085 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,085 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 2,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.