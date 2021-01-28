Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $2.01. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 2,081 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

