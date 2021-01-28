Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Head to Head Contrast

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,280.84% N/A -406.20% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Canopy Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $230,000.00 139.54 -$3.03 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 47.47 -$993.37 million $1.32 28.66

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tauriga Sciences and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $31.51, suggesting a potential downside of 16.71%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Tauriga Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.