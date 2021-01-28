TC Energy Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $3.63 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Shares of TRP opened at $42.70 on Thursday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,942 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 975,198 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after purchasing an additional 707,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,227,000 after acquiring an additional 621,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

