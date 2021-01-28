TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.35.

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$54.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.79. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $194,600.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

