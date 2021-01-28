TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TEL. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Shares of TEL opened at $119.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

