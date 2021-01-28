TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.47-1.47 EPS.

TEL traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.24. 19,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,427. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.62.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

