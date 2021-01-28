TEAM (TokenStars) One Day Volume Reaches $1,989.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 44.9% against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $135,410.20 and approximately $1,989.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

