Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.25-11.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $12.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.92. 2,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,136. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

