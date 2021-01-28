Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Holdings Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $24,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

Teleflex stock opened at $372.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

