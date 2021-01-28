Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $440.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $421.27.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $372.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $16,914,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 58.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

