Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 22,509,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 9,897,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

