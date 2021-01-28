Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,312 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 98,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of TDS opened at $19.63 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.02%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.