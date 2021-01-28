Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Trading Up 6.5%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.96. 5,468,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,944,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

