Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Shares of Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.24. Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$43.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

Get Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) alerts:

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) (CVE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.15 million for the quarter.

Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) Company Profile (CVE:TSN)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telson Mining Co. (TSN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.