Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $14.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TS. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.02.

TS stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tenaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tenaris by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

