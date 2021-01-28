Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the December 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 1,473,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.46. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

