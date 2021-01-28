Tencent Holdings Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tencent in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 26.91%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tencent from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global upgraded Tencent to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Investec downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $98.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

