Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Teradyne updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.11 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.95-1.11 EPS.

Teradyne stock opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $143.40.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,344 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,725 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

