Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 27.1% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $294,521.40 and $210.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,174.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.01252679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00532557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00045146 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002428 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

