Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.62. 20,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,771. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

