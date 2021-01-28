Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.73 to $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.67.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

